Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Sthree Sakthi SS 301 to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will announce the results of Sthree Sakthi SS 301 lottery today, 22 February. After the declaration, the lottery results can be checked by visiting the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

Those who have purchased a ticket of the lottery should note that the live results for Sthree Sakthi SS 301 will be released at 3 pm and a detailed result of the same shall be available from 4 pm onwards on the official website. Also, the results for Sthree Sakthi SS 301 lottery will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize for Sthree Sakthi SS 301 lottery is Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will take home Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get a sum of Rs 5 lakh. Sthree Sakthi SS 301 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan, which is situated near Bakery junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

How to claim the prize amount?

Once the result of Sthree Sakthi SS 301 lottery is declared, the winning ticket holders are requested to surrender their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office in the capital city. To initiate the process of verification, a valid identification proof also needs to be submitted on visiting the office.

This verification process should be completed within a span of 30 days from result declaration. If not done within the stipulated time period, the prize money for Sthree Sakthi SS 301 lottery cannot be claimed by the winner.

Ticket holders who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their cash prize from any local authorised lottery shop in the state. Those winning more than Rs 5,000 need to go through the verification process at the lottery office.

Established in the year 1967, the Kerala Lottery Department is the country’s first ever lottery department that carries out seven weekly lotteries. The names include Akshaya, Win-Win, Pournami, Sthree Sakthi, nirmal, Karunya and Karunya Plus.

The Lottery Department in Kerala also rolls out six bumper lotteries for its citizens. The next bumper lottery will take place on 20 March, this year.

