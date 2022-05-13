Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Nirmal NR-276 to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

At 3 pm, Nirmal NR-276 lottery live results will be available, while the detailed results will be released at 4 pm

The Nirmal NR-276 results will be announced by the Kerala lottery department today, 13 May. The results will be declared on the official website of the Kerala Lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. The Nirmal NR-276 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

At 3 pm, Nirmal NR-276 lottery live results will be available, while the detailed results will be released at 4 pm. To make it convenient for the ticket holders, the NR-276 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR-276 lottery will take home an amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner would win an amount of Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize winner of the Nirmal NR-276 will take home an amount of Rs 1 lakh. However, winners need to note that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent along with an agent lottery commission of 10 percent is applicable to the prize amount won.

Here is the process of claiming the prize money:

After the Nirmal NR-276 lottery results are announced, the winning ticket holders will be required to verify their numbers and match them with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winning ticket holders need to submit their Nirmal NR-276 tickets at the Kerala Lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. For verification purposes, a valid photo identity proof needs to be presented.

The verification is to be completed within 30 days from the date of the result announcement else the Nirmal NR-276 lottery prize money cannot be claimed by the winning ticket holders.

Those who receive a prize of Rs 5,000 or more will be required to go through a verification process at the office of the Kerala lottery department while the people who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can go to an authorized lottery outlet in the state for claiming their prize.