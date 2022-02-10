Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Karunya Plus KN 407 to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Live results of the lottery will be available from 3 pm and detailed results shall be available from 4 pm onwards

The Kerala Lottery Department will release the result of Karunya Plus KN 407 draw today, 10 February. Results will be announced on the official website of Kerala Lottery - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

Live results of the lottery will be available from 3 pm and detailed results shall be available from 4 pm onwards. The lottery draw for Karunya Plus KN 407 will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, located near Bakery Junction. Results for the lottery will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette as well.

According to The Times of India, the price of a single Karunya Plus KN 407 lottery ticket is Rs 30.

The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN 407 will get a sum of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will receive 10 lakh, whereas the third winner shall take home Rs 1 lakh.

Here’s how to claim the prize money:

Check the result once it is published in the Kerala Government Gazette or released on the website. Match the winning numbers thoroughly. Winning ticket holders will then have to take their respective lottery tickets to surrender at the Kerala Lottery Office situated in Thiruvananthapuram. A valid identification proof should also be taken for verification. The process of verification must be completed within 30 days of result declaration or else the prize money cannot be claimed.

Those who win more than Rs 5,000 need to go through the verification process. Those ticket holders who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any local authorised shop in the state.

The Kerala Lottery Department is India’s first lottery department which was established in 1967. The department carries out six bumper lotteries and seven weekly lotteries which are Pournami, Karunya, Bhagyanidhi, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win and Akshaya.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.