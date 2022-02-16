Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Akshaya AK-536 to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The lottery ticket holders need to match the winning numbers published on the website and in the Kerala Government Gazette, once the result is declared.

Results of the Akshaya AK-536 lottery will be declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 16 February. Ticket holders can visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department - keralalotteryresult.net and check the result.

The Live results will be released by the state lottery department at 3 pm and detailed results will be out at 4 pm. The Akshaya AK-536 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette for the convenience of the lottery holders. The lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The first prize for the AK-536 lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner of the lottery will take home Rs 5 lakh. The third prize of AK-536 is 1 lakh. The state lottery department will also give a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to some lucky lottery ticket holders.

Here’s how to check the Akshaya AK-536 lottery result:

Visit the official website - keralalotteries.com

On the homepage click on the Kerala lottery result link

A new page will appear, click on the Akshaya AK-536 lottery result link

Akshaya AK-536 lottery result will be displayed on the screen

As per reports, the price of one Akshaya AK-536 lottery ticket is Rs 30.

The lottery ticket holders need to match the winning numbers published on the website and in the Kerala Government Gazette, once the result is declared.

Winners of the lottery should submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office along with valid identity proof for verification purposes.

It is to be noted that if the verification procedure is not completed within 30 days of the Akshaya AK-536 lottery result declaration, prize money cannot be claimed.

Winners of the AK-536 lottery who have won an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can collect their monetary prize from any lottery shop in Kerala. Those who have won more than Rs 5,000 in the AK-536 lucky draw need to go through a complete verification process at the Kerala Lottery office.

