Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Akshaya AK-535 to be released at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The result of the Akshaya AK-535 lottery will be declared today, 9 February by the Kerala Lottery Department on its official website. Kerala Lottery-result can be viewed at www.keralalotteryresult.net .

As per the Kerala lottery department’s website, the live results for the Akshaya AK-535 lottery will be declared at 3 pm, whereas ticket holders can check the detailed result from 4 pm onwards.

For the convenience of people, the department will also publish the lottery result in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Kerala Lottery 2022: Here’s how to check the result of the Akshaya AK-535 lottery

Visit the official website - keralalotteries.com or keralalotteryresult.net

or On the homepage, search for Akshaya AK-535lottery result link and click on it

Akshaya AK-535lottery result will be displayed on the screen

The first prize of the AK-535 lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize holder will take home Rs 5 lakh. The third prize holder will bag a sum of Rs 1 lakh. As per reports, the price of one Akshaya AK-535 lottery ticket is Rs 30.

The winning ticket holders must confirm their numbers by matching them with results on the official lottery website or in the Kerala Government Gazette. After matching the ticket number, the individuals should visit the Kerala lottery office to surrender their tickets. They also have to provide a valid identity proof such as an Aadhar card or Voter ID for verification.

It is to be noted that the verification process should be completed within 30 days of AK-535 lottery result declaration or else, the prize money of the lottery cannot be claimed.

Lottery winners who win more than Rs 5,000 need to go through the complete verification process, whereas those who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

The lottery draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram of Kerala. The Kerala lottery department was established by the state government in 1967. It holds seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries across the state.

