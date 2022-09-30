Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-296 results at 3 pm, first prize winner to get Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of the Nirmal NR-296 lottery today, 30 September at 3 PM. The NR-296 lottery results will be announced on the state department’s official website at keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed official results of the Nirmal NR-296 lottery draw will be released from 4 PM onwards. The Nirmal NR-296 lottery draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. In order to make it more accessible for the ticket holders, the Nirmal NR-296 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will win an amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Participants should know that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent are applicable on the lottery prize money won.

What are the steps to check the Nirmal NR-296 lottery results?

Visit the official page of the Kerala State Lottery Department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Search for the Nirmal NR-296 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Click on the link of the NR-296 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the Nirmal NR-296 prize?

The Nirmal NR-296 lottery prize winners should match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results that have been published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website. To claim the prize, the winners will have to submit their NR-296 tickets at the state lottery office within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration of results.

Those who win a prize amount of Rs 5,000 and more will have to verify themselves at the lottery office. While people who win a prize of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the money from any authorised lottery outlet in Kerala.

Winning ticket holders should ensure that their lottery tickets are in a good condition and are not damaged. If by any chance, the tickets are damaged, then the prize amount will not be handed over to the winners. At the Kerala lottery department’s office, the winners should carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for verifying themselves.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.