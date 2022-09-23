Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 295 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Lottery Department in Kerala will announce the draw results of the Nirmal NR 295 today, 23 September. The live results of the NR 295 lottery will be declared at 3 pm, while official results of the same will be published on the website from 4 pm onwards. Once released, the NR 295 lottery draw holders can check the results on the official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net. For easy access, the NR 295 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Like every other lottery, the Nirmal NR 295 will also be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction. It will be held under the supervision of experienced judges.

The first prize winner of the NR 295 lottery will take home an amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize lottery winners will receive an amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. A consolation prize which is worth Rs 8000 is also mentioned on the prize-winning list. Ticket holders can check other prizes as well on the official website at – keralalotteryresult.net.

Steps to check the Nirmal NR 295 lottery results:

– Visit keralalotteryresult.net.

– Search and click on the Nirmal NR 295 lottery results link when the link is made active on the homepage.

– The Nirmal NR 295 lottery draw results will appear on the screen.

Lottery winners must submit their winning tickets along with the necessary documents to the lottery department in the state. The submission of tickets and documents must be done within 30 days of the result announcement. Otherwise, the claim for the prize money will be rejected.

Check the list of documents required to be submitted by the lottery winners:

An application with the self-attested photocopy of the winning ticket (both sides).

Two passport-size photographs have been attested by a gazetted officer.

A self-attested copy of the PAN card.

A valid ID proof like an Aadhaar card or voter ID.

