Kerala lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 282 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the Nirmal NR 282 draw by 3 pm today, 24 June. The Nirmal NR 282 lottery results will be released on the department's official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of the Nirmal NR 282 lottery will be declared from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it convenient for the ticket holders, the Nirmal NR 282 lottery results will also be available in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Nirmal NR 282 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Nirmal NR 282 first prize winner will be receiving an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will get a prize money of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. A lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent is applicable along with an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent on the prize amount won.

Here is how to claim the Nirmal NR 282 prize money:

Lottery prize winners should match their winning Nirmal NR 282 ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners will then have to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days from the announcement of results.

The Nirmal NR 282 winners will have to make sure that winning lottery tickets are in a good condition and are free from any kind of damage. If the ticket is damaged, the Nirmal NR 282 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

When the winners go to the lottery office to collect the prize money, they should carry along a valid identification card and passport-sized photographs for identity verification.

Those who win a prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the Nirmal NR 282 draw will have to go through an identity verification process at the lottery department’s office. Individuals who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money at any authorised lottery outlet in Kerala.

