Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-278 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The winners will then be required to submit their ticket numbers at the Kerala lottery office to claim the prize money. While visiting the lottery office, winners will have to take along with them a valid ID proof including Voter Card or Aadhaar Card.

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will release the lottery draw results of Nirmal NR-278 today, 27 May. The results will be published on the department's official website at keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm. The lottery draw will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

A detailed result of the Nirmal NR-278 lottery will also be available from 4 pm onwards. To make it easy for lottery ticket holders, the Nirmal NR-278 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR-278 lottery will be receiving an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will get the price money of Rs 10 lakh and 1 lakh respectively. It is to be noted that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the prize amount won.

How to claim the Nirmal NR-278 prize money?

Once the results of the lottery draw are declared, ticket holders will have to check their winning ticket numbers against the results published on the official website as well as the Kerala Government Gazette.

Those claiming the prize, need to submit the ticket within 30 days of the declaration of result. Without the completion of the verification process, winners cannot claim their prize money.

Those who win an amount of Rs 5000 will have to verify themselves while those winning an amount of less than Rs 5000 can easily claim the prize money at any authorised lottery outlet in the state.