Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 277 results to be declared at 3pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will release the results for the Nirmal NR 277 draw by 3 pm today, 20 May. The Nirmal NR 277 lottery results will be declared on the department's official website, keralalotteryresult.net.

It is to be mentioned that the detailed results of the Nirmal NR 277 lottery shall be available from 4 pm onwards. To make it easy for the ticket holders, the Nirmal NR 277 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Nirmal NR 277 lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Nirmal NR 277 first prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second prize winner will get an amount of Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will be getting a sum of Rs 1 lakh.

Winners should know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30% and an agent lottery commission of 10% is applicable on the prize money.

Here is how to claim the Nirmal NR 277 prize money:

Lottery prize winners should match their winning ticket numbers with the numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners should submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days of the result announcement.

The winners need to make sure that the Kerala lottery winning tickets are in a good condition and not damaged. If the ticket is found to be damaged, the Nirmal NR 277 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

When visiting the lottery office to claim the prize money, winners should carry a valid identification proof along with passport-sized photographs, so that the identity of the winner could be verified.

Those who win an amount of Rs 5,000 or more in the Nirmal NR 277 draw will have to go through an identity verification process at the Kerala lottery office while those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize at any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

