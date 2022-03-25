Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-269 lottery results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

After the declaration of the NR-269 lottery results, ticket holders need to check and match their winning ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette

The state lottery department in Kerala will declare the Nirmal NR-269 draw results at 3 pm today, 25 March. Lottery ticket holders can check the result by visiting the official website of Kerala Lottery Department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed NR-269 results will also be available from 4 pm onwards for the convenience of ticket holders. Furthermore, the lottery results will also be put out in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Nirmal NR-269 lottery draw will take place at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan.

The first prize of Nirmal NR-269 lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will take home Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, the lottery department will also give away a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to some lucky winners.

How to claim the prize?

After the declaration of the NR-269 lottery results, ticket holders need to check and match their winning ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery winners then need to submit their winning NR-269 tickets at the Kerala lottery office.

Winning NR-269 ticket holders also need to carry a valid identification proof to the lottery office to initiate the process of verification. The verification process should be completed within 30 days tofhe Nirmal NR-269 result declaration. If the process is not finished within the specified time period, then the prize money cannot be claimed by the ticket holder.

Ticket holders who have won a prize money of Rs 5,000 or above in the Nirmal lottery will have to go through the verification process at the lottery office or any government bank. Those who have won less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

The Kerala lottery department was set up in 1967 as the first lottery department in the country. The department conducts six bumper lotteries and seven weekly lotteries which include Pournami, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal and Karunya.

