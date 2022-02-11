Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-263 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize 70 lakh

Winners also need to carry their lottery tickets, along with valid identity proof such as an Aadhaar card or Voter ID to the lottery office for the process of verification

The results of the Nirmal NR-263 lottery will be declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 11 February. The results can be checked at the official websites of the lottery department at keralalotteries.com and keralalotteryresult.net . The results of the NR-263 lottery will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR-263 will take home Rs 70 lakh. The winner of the second prize will get Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize of NR-263 is valued at Rs 1 lakh. Kerala State Lottery Department will also give a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to certain lucky tickets.

As per News 18, the draw will be conducted under the supervision of independent judges. The price of the NR-263 lottery is Rs 40 per ticket. The lottery department will hold the lucky draw at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Kerala Lottery 2022: Here's how to check the result of Nirmal NR-263

Visit the official website - http://keralalotteryresult.net

Click on the Nirmal NR-263 lottery result link given on the homepage

The results will be displayed on the screen

It is to be noted that the winners of NR-263 need to verify the number of their lottery tickets against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize, they have to visit the state lottery department’s office and submit their winning tickets.

Winners also need to carry their lottery tickets, along with valid identity proof such as an Aadhaar card or Voter ID to the lottery office for the process of verification. The process of verification must be completed within 30 days from the declaration of the Nirmal NR-263 lottery results.

Winners of Nirmal NR-263 lottery who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000, can collect their monetary prize from any lottery shop in Kerala. Those who win an amount more than Rs 5,000 in the NR-263 lottery need to surrender their tickets at any bank or state government lottery office with proper identity proofs.

