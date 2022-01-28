Kerala lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-261 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

In order to claim the prize money, winners of the NR-261 lottery are requested to check the winning ticket numbers that will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette

Results of the Nirmal NR-261 lottery will be announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 28 January. Lottery ticket holders can check their results on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department www.keralalotteryresult.net .

The Nirmal NR-261 detailed official results can be checked at the official website from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize for Nirmal NR-261 is Rs 70 lakh. The second winner will bag Rs 10 lakh. The third prize holder will take home Rs 1 lakh.

The fourth prize winner will get Rs 5,000. The fifth and sixth lottery winners will take home Rs 1,000 and Rs 500, respectively. The Nirmal NR-261 lottery also has a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The lucky draw for the Nirmal NR-261 lottery will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan which is located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. For the convenience of the lottery holders, the Kerala Lottery Department will also publish the result of the Nirmal NR-261 lottery in the Kerala Government Gazette.

In order to claim the prize money, winners of the NR-261 lottery are requested to check the winning ticket numbers that will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After verifying the results, the lottery winners need to surrender their tickets to the lottery department along with valid identity proof such as an Aadhaar card or Voter ID.

The lottery winners must know that the verification process and surrender of the ticket need to be completed within 30 days from the date of the Nirmal NR-261 lottery result declaration. If the process is not finished within the given time, the winners cannot claim the prize money.

Nirmal NR-261 lottery ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less may claim the prize from any local lottery shop in Kerala state. Those who win more than Rs 5,000 will have to undergo a complete verification process at the Kerala lottery office.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.