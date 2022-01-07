Kerala lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-258 results to be out at 3 pm today, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The second lucky winner will take home Rs 10 lakh and the third winner of Nirmal NR-258 will win Rs 1 lakh.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results for the Nirmal NR-258 lottery at 3 pm today, 7 January. The lottery result can be checked on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department - www.keralalotteriesresults.in .

Live results for the Nirmal NR-258 lottery will be declared at 3 pm and detailed results of the lottery will be available from 4 pm onwards. The Nirmal NR-258 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR-258 lottery draw will receive Rs 70 lakh. The second lucky winner will take home Rs 10 lakh and the third winner of Nirmal NR-258 will win Rs 1 lakh.

The fourth prize winner of the Nirmal NR-258 lottery will receive Rs 5,000, the fifth winner will take home Rs 1,000. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to a lucky Nirmal NR-258 ticket holder.

Nirmal NR-258 lottery: Here’s how to check the Kerala lottery result

Visit the official website of Kerala lottery - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net

On the homepage, search for Nirmal NR-258 lottery link and click on it

A new page will be displayed on the screen with Nirmal NR-258 lottery results

The Nirmal NR-258 lottery winners must check and match their ticket numbers with the lottery results declared in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Nirmal NR-258 lottery winning ticket holders will have to submit their tickets at the Kerala lottery Department Office. It is to be noted that valid identification proof also needs to be provided for verification purposes so that the winners can claim the prize money.

The Nirmal NR-258 lottery verification process should be completed within 30 days of result declaration, failing which, the prize money cannot be claimed.

Those who have won less than Rs 5,000 in the Nirmal NR-258 lottery draw, can claim their prize money from any local lottery shop in Kerala. Lottery ticket holders who have won more than Rs 5,000 in the Nirmal NR-258 lottery need to go through the verification process at the Kerala lottery office to receive the prize money.