Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 439 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Kerala state lottery department will be announcing the results of the Karunya Plus KN 439 today, 29 September at 3 pm. The Kerala Lottery result may be checked on the official website at keralalotteryresult.net. It is to be noted that the detailed results of Karunya Plus KN 439 draw will be released from 4 pm onwards.

The results of the draw will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette for the convenience of lottery ticket holders. The draw for the lottery will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize of Karunya Plus KN 439 lottery is 80 lakh. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh while the third prize is Rs 1 lakh.

What is the process to claim the Akshaya AK-563 prize money?

Once the Karunya Plus KN 439 results have been announced, ticket holders will have to match their lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winning ticket holders will then be required to submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office located in Thiruvananthapuram.

A valid identification proof is needed for verification purposes. It is also to be submitted at the Kerala lottery office for claiming the prize amount. The verification process needs to be completed within 30 days of declaration of results. In case a prospective winner fails to do that, he/she will not be able to claim the prize money.

Winners who are entitled to a prize money of an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim it from any local authorised lottery outlet in the state of Kerala. Those who have won an amount of more than Rs 5,000 will have to verify themselves at the Kerala Lottery Office.

It is to be noted that Karunya KR 568 results were supposed to be declared on 24 September but got postponed and will also be declared today.

Founded in 1967, the Kerala lottery department was India’s first lottery department. It holds six bumper lottery draws and seven weekly lottery draws including Win-Win, Pournami, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, Dhanasree, Akshaya and Prateeksha lotteries.

