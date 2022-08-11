Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 433 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Plus KN 433 lottery will be held in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhawan. For easy access, the results of KN 433 will also be published in Kerala Government Gazette for the participants

The Lottery Department in Kerala will declare the results of the Karunya Plus KN 433 lottery today, 11 August at 3 pm. Those who have purchased a lottery ticket for the same can check the draw results on the official website at keralalotteryresult.net. Apart from the live lottery result, a detailed result will also be released at 4:30 pm on the official website. The Karunya Plus KN 433 first prize winner will take home Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner of the same lottery will be awarded Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The Plus KN 433 lottery will be held in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhawan. For easy access, the results of KN 433 will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette for the participants.

Step to check Karunya Plus KN 433 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to the website at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search and click on Karunya Plus KN 433 lottery link.

Step 3: Within a few seconds, the Plus KN 433 draw results will be accessible on the screen.

“The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days,” reads a notice on the official website. If not done, the winners cannot claim the prize amount.

Ticket holders who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 will have to undergo a mandatory verification process. This process will be held at the Kerala Lottery Department Office. Those who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their cash prize from any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

For more information, visit this link

Below are the required documents to be submitted:

-An application with a self-attested photocopy of both sides of Karunya Plus KN 433 winning ticket.

-Two passport-size that have been attested by a Gazetted officer.

-A self-attested copy of the PAN card.

-A receipt of the prize money prescribed with a revenue stamp of Rs 2.

-Valid ID proof including Aadhaar card, Pan card, Voter ID card among others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.