Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 423 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will release the result of the Karunya Plus KN 423 lottery today, 2 June. Those who have participated in the lottery draw can check the results by visiting the website - keralalotteryresult.net.

To make it convenient for the lottery holders, the KN-423 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. It is to be noted that the live result of the Karunya Plus KN 423 lottery will be announced at 3 pm while detailed results of the same will be available on the official site from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of the Karunya Plus KN 423 lottery will get a number of Rs 80 lakhs while the second and third prize winners will take home an amount of Rs 10 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively.

The lottery draw for the Karunya Plus KN 423 lottery will take place in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

Here’s how to check Karunya Plus KN 423 lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official site of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Click on the Karunya Plus KN 423 lottery results link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Once you click on the link, the KN-423 lottery results will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Match your respective ticket numbers with the results published on the website.

What is the process to claim the Karunya Plus KN 423 prize money?

Winning lottery tickets will then be required to be submitted at the Kerala Lottery Office by the ticket holders. Along with the lottery ticket, a valid identity proof will also have to be submitted at the office to verify the identity of the person claiming to be a winner. It is to be ensured that the ticket is not damaged.

The process should be completed within a period of 30 days from the date of KN-423 result announcement. If the verification is not completed within the said time period, the Karunya Plus KN 423 prize money cannot be claimed by the ticket holder.

Those who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 are required to go through a verification process at the lottery office in Kerala. While those who receive an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize amount from any local lottery outlet in the state.