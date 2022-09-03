The Kerala Lottery Department will release the result of the Karunya KR 565 lottery today, 3 September at 3 pm. The KR 565 lottery results will be declared on the state department’s official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

The Kerala Lottery Department will release the result of the Karunya KR 565 lottery today, 3 September at 3 pm. The KR 565 lottery results will be declared on the state department’s official web portal. The detailed results of the lottery draw will be announced from 4 pm onwards. The Karunya KR 565 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. In order to make it easy for the lottery ticket holders, the Karunya KR 565 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner is entitled to get a prize money of Rs 80 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will be getting an amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Lottery participants need to be aware that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the prize money.

What are the steps to check the Karunya KR 565 lottery results:

Visit the official page of the state’s lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Search for the Karunya KR 565 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Click on the link of the KR 565 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the Karunya KR 565 prize?

The Karunya KR 565 lottery prize winners should match their winning ticket numbers with the results that have been declared in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website. To claim the prize, the winners should submit their KR 565 tickets at the state lottery office within a duration of 30 days of the result declaration.

Those who win a prize amount of Rs 5,000 and above will be required to go through a verification process at the State’s lottery office. While people winning a prize of less than Rs 5,000 have the option of claiming the prize money from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Winning ticket holders need to assure that their lottery tickets are in a good condition and are not damaged. If by chance the ticket is damaged, then the prize amount will not be given to the winners. While visiting the office of Kerala lottery department, the winners should carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for verification purposes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.