Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 563 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Prize winners need to verify their winning ticket numbers with those released in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit their lottery tickets within 30 days of result announcement

The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 563 live results will be declared at 3 pm today, 20 August, making it a fortuitous day for some of the participants. The KR 563 draw results will be published on the Kerala lottery department's official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net. Detailed results of the Karunya KR 563 lottery shall be published from 4 PM onwards. The Karunya KR 563 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery draw for Karunya KR 563 will happen at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner of the KR 563 lottery will get Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winners of the Karunya lottery will take home Rs 1 lakh. The fourth and fifth prize winners of the KR 563 draw will receive Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively.

The sixth prize winner will be given Rs 1000. The seventh and eighth prize of Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively will also be awarded to certain ticket holders. In addition, certain lucky KR 563 winners will receive a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 from the state lottery department.

Prize winners need to verify their winning ticket numbers with those released in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit their lottery tickets within 30 days of result announcement. The winning tickets of the Kerala lottery are supposed to be in good condition and damage free. The prize money will not be handed over to the winner if the lottery ticket is damaged. The winners should carry a valid identification card along with passport-sized photographs when they visit the lottery office to claim their prize money.

Ticket holders who get an amount of Rs 5,000 or more are required to go through the process of identity verification at Kerala's lottery department office. However, people who get an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their lottery prize amount from any local authorised lottery outlet in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.