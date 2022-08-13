Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 562 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Ticket holders should note that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent are applicable to the prize amount

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the results of the Karunya KR 562 draw today, 13 August. The KR 562 lottery results will be published on the state department’s official website at keralalotteryresult.net. The Karunya KR 562 lottery draw will begin at 3 pm. The detailed result of the KR 562 will be published from 4 pm onwards on the main website. The Karunya KR 562 lottery will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. It will be held under the supervision of experienced judges. To make it convenient for ticket holders, the KR 562 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the KR 562 lottery will take home an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second and the third prize winners of the same draw will receive a sum of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Ticket holders should note that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent are applicable to the prize amount.

Step to check Nirmal NR 289 lottery results:

Visit the Kerala Lottery Department website.

Search for Karunya KR 562 and click on the link.

The KR 562 draw results will be seen on the screen.

“After winning the prize the winner should submit the winning ticket within 30 days otherwise the winning ticket will be rejected,” reads an official notice on the website. If the lottery tickets are not submitted on time, winners cannot claim the cash prize amount. The lottery winners have to submit the winning ticket along with all the necessary documents to the authority concerned.

Those winning more than Rs 5,000 are required to verify themselves at the lottery office. Those winning less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim the prize from any local authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

