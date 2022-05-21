Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya KR 550 results to be declared at 3pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Individuals should take a note that Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent is applicable on the amount of money won

The Kerala Lottery Department will release the results for the Karunya KR 550 draw at 3 pm today, 21 May. The Karunya KR 550 lottery results will be announced on the department's official website.

Winners need to note that the detailed results of the Karunya KR 550 lottery shall be available from 4 pm onwards. For the convenience of the ticket holders, the Karunya KR 550 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Karunya lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Karunya KR 550 first prize winner will take home a sum of Rs 80 lakh. The second and the third prize winners will receive an amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Here is how to claim the Karunya KR 550 prize money:

Winners of the lottery draw should match their ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The KR 550 prize winners need to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days of the result announcement. Winners need to make sure that the winning tickets are in a good condition and are damage free. If the ticket is damaged, the Karunya KR 550 prize money cannot be claimed by the individual.

Winners need to note that when they visit the lottery office to collect the prize money, they will have to carry a valid identification card along with two passport-sized photographs ,for verification purposes.

Those who win a prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more in the Karunya KR 550 draw will be required to go through a process of verification at the Kerala lottery office. Individuals who win a prize of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize at any authorised lottery outlet in Kerala.

