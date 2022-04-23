Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR-546 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

For the convenience of the ticket holders, the Kerala lottery department will also be releasing the lottery results in the Kerala Government Gazette

The Karunya KR-546 lottery results will be announced by the Kerala lottery department today, 23 April. The lottery department will announce the KR-546 winners on its official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

Ticket holders need to note that the live KR-546 draw results will be announced at 3 pm and the detailed results of the draw will be released from 4 pm onwards on the website. For the convenience of the ticket holders, the Kerala lottery department will also be releasing the lottery results in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the Karunya KR-546 lottery will receive a sum of Rs 80 lakh, while the second-prize winner will take home a sum of Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winner of the KR-546 will get a prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The Karunya KR-546 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

Winners should note that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent are applicable on the winning amount.

How to claim the prize money of Karunya KR-546 lottery:

Soon after the declaration of the KR-546 results, ticket holders need to check their numbers with the lottery results published on the official website and in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Karunya KR-546 winners need to surrender their tickets at the Kerala lottery office along with identity proof such as their Aadhaar Card or voter id.

The tickets need to be submitted within 30 days from the declaration of the Karunya KR-546 results. It is to be noted that KR-546 winners cannot claim the prize money if the verification process is not done.

Those who win a sum of more than Rs 5,000 in the Karunya KR-546 lottery draw need to go through a verification process to claim the prize amount. While those who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize amount from any registered lottery shop in the state.

