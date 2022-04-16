Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya KR 545 results out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The detailed draw results will out from 4 pm today. The state lottery department will also release the KR 545 results in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The Kerala lottery department will release the Karunya KR 545 results at 3 pm today, 16 April. Interested individuals can check their winning ticket numbers against the KR 545 results on the website- keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed draw results will out from 4 pm today. The state lottery department will also release the KR 545 results in the Kerala Government Gazette. According to a Times of India report, each ticket of the Karunya lottery costs Rs 30.

The first prize winner of the Karunya lottery will take home Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize winners of the KR 545 lottery will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to certain lucky KR 545 winners.

How to check Karunya KR 545 results:

― Visit the official website of Kerala lottery at keralalotteryresult.net

― Click on the link for the Karunya KR 545 lottery draw results given on the page

― The KR 545 winning numbers will appear on your screen

― Match your ticket with the winning Karunya lottery numbers and save the result for use in the future

Steps to claim prize money:

Once the results are out, match your KR 545 lottery ticket number with the draw results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. KR 545 winners need to go to the lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram, with their winning ticket and identity proof, to begin the verification process. Two passport-size photographs are also required for verification purposes.

If the verification process is not complete within 30 days of the KR 545 result declaration, the winners will not be able to claim the prize money.

People who win more than Rs 5,000 in the KR 545 draw need to undergo a verification process at a government bank or lottery office. Those who receive less than Rs 5,000 in the Karunya draw can claim their prize from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

The Kerala lottery department was started in 1967 and runs seven weekly lotteries presently- Karunya, Karunya Plus, Pournami, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, Akshaya and so on.