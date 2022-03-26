Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya KR-542 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh
While the live results will be out at 3 pm on the official site, detailed results will be available at 4 pm. Meanwhile, the KR-542 draw results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
The State Lottery Department in Kerala will announce the Karunya KR-542 lottery draw results today, 26 March. Ticket holders can check their winning numbers by visiting the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.
According to a report by The Times of India, the first prize of the Karunya KR-542 draw is Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize holders will take home Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The Kerala lottery department is also giving away a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to certain lucky winners.
Steps on how to check Karunya KR-542 results:
Step 1: Go to the official site at keralalotteryresult.net
Step 2: Search and click on Karunya KR-542 results link that is given on the main page
Step 3: The draw results will appear on your screen
Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with the winning results to see if you won any prize
Here’s how to claim the prize money:
Those who have won the KR-542 draw are requested to first check and verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
After checking the winning ticket numbers, the Karunya KR-542 winners need to approach the lottery department’s office which is in Thiruvananthapuram. Following which, they have to surrender their respective ticket.
Ticket holders should surrender their tickets within 30 days of the result declaration so that the lottery department can verify the process for the prize declaration. If at all the verification process is not done within the stipulated deadline, then winners cannot claim their prize amount.
Those winners who have won more than Rs 5,000 need to visit a government bank or the lottery department along with a valid id proof to claim the prize money. Whereas, those who have won less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money from any lottery shop in the state.
