Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 538 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The results of the Karunya KR 538 lottery will be announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 26 February. Individuals who are interested can check the KR 538 draw results at lottery department's official portal - keralalotteryresult.net.

The live results of Karunya KR 538 lottery will be available at 3 pm, while the detailed results will be released on the website at 4 pm. The lottery draw results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize of the Karunya KR 538 draw is Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner of the draw will take home Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner of the Karunya KR 538 lottery will get Rs 1 lakh. There will also be a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for certain lucky winners.

Here is how to view the Karunya KR 538 results:

-Visit the lottery department's official portal at keralalotteryresult.net

-Click on the link for the Karunya KR 538 draw results

-The Karunya KR 538 lottery results will appear on your screen

-Check the lottery draw results and you can save a copy for future reference

People who have won the prize money in the KR 538 draw are advised to crosscheck their results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Following this, they need to surrender their Karunya KR 538 ticket at the lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

While visiting the lottery office, KR 538 winners need to carry a valid identification proof to initiate the verification process in order to claim the prize money. If the lottery winner doesn't complete the verification process within 30 days of the result announcement, he or she will be unable to claim the prize money.

KR 538 lottery winners who have won less than Rs 5,000 can collect their prize money from any local authorised lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the winners have won an amount more than Rs 5,000 in the lottery draw, they have to undergo a thorough verification process before getting the prize money.

