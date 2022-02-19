Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 537 results to be announced at 3 pm; first prize Rs 80 lakh

If the process of verification is not done within 30 days of the KR-537 lottery results being declared, winners will be unable to claim their prize money

The results of the Karunya KR 537 draw will be released at 3 pm, today, 19 February, by the Kerala State Lotter

y Department. Interested individuals can view the KR 537 results at the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed Karunya KR 537 results will be out at the website from 4 pm onwards today.

The first prize winner of the Karunya KR 537 lottery will take home an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh as the winning amount, while the third prize winner of the KR 537 lottery draw will get Rs 1 lakh.

A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be awarded by the lottery department to certain lucky KR 537 winners.

Steps to check Karunya KR-537 result:

Visit the official website at keralalotteryresult.net

Click on the link for the Karunya KR 537 result given on the screen

The KR 537 lottery draw results will be visible on your system

Check the winning numbers and save a copy for future use

The Karunya KR 537 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. People who have won any prize amount in the KR 537 lottery need to first verify their winning lottery numbers with the published results.

After rechecking the KR 537 winning numbers in the Kerala Government Gazette, lottery winners need to visit the office of the Kerala State Lottery Department in Thiruvananthapuram. The KR 537 winners also need to carry a valid identity proof to the lottery office to begin the verification process for claiming the prize money.

If the process of verification is not done within 30 days of the KR-537 lottery results being declared, winners will be unable to claim their prize money.

Those who have won more than Rs 5,000 in the KR 537 lottery draw need to visit a government bank or the lottery department office, with a valid identity proof, to claim the prize amount. People who have won less then Rs 5,000 in the KR 537 draw can claim their prize amount from any lottery shop in the state, without undergoing a verification process.

