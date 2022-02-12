Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 536 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The lottery will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of Karunya KR 536 draw at 3 pm today, 12 February. Individuals who are interested can check the Karunya KR 536 results at the lottery department's official portal - keralalotteryresult.net.

While the live results of Karunya KR 536 will be available at 3 pm on the official website, detailed results of the draw will be released at 4 pm.

The lottery will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Karunya KR 536 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize of the Karunya KR 536 lottery is Rs 80 lakh. The second prize holder will take home Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner of the Karunya lottery will receive Rs 1 lakh. Certain lucky KR 536 lottery winners will also be given a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

Here is how to claim Karunya KR 536 prize money:

People who have won the KR 536 lottery need to crosscheck their winning ticket numbers with that of Karunya lottery results released in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once checked, lottery winners will have to report to the lottery department office in the state capital and surrender their tickets. All winners need to carry a valid identification proof to initiate the verification process for receiving the lottery prize amounts.

If a winning ticket holder fails to complete the verification process within 30 days from the date of announcement of results, he or she will not able to claim the prize money.

The Karunya KR 536 winners who have won Rs 5,000 or less can claim the prize amount from any local lottery shop in Kerala without undergoing a verification process. However, for those who have won a prize money of more than Rs 5000, they need to visit either a government bank or the lottery department with a valid identity proof to claim their prize money.

