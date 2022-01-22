Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 533 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

While the live results of the KR 533 will be available at 3 pm on the official website, the detailed result can be viewed from 4 pm today.

The results of the Karunya KR 533 lottery will be announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 22 January. Interested ticket holders can check the results of KR 533 draw at the official website- https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

While the live results of the KR 533 will be available at 3 pm on the official website, the detailed result can be viewed from 4 pm today.

The first prize of the Karunya KR 533 lottery draw is Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize winners of the Karunya KR 533 lottery will take home an amount of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The Kerala lottery department will also give a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to certain lucky KR 533 ticket holders.

Prize money of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 will also be handed over to the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth lucky winners, respectively.

The Karunya KR 533 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, according to reports. The lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Here is how to claim the Karunya KR 533 prize:

Lottery ticket holders who have won the KR 533 need to verify their ticket numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette. Following this, winners will have to approach the lottery department office to surrender their KR 533 tickets.

The Karunya KR 533 winners will also have to carry valid identity proof in order to initiate the verification process for claiming the prize money. The KR 533 lottery verification process must be completed within 30 days of the announcement of results. If not done so, the winners will not be able to claim their prize money.

Lottery ticket holders who have bagged a number of Rs 5,000 or less in the KR 533 draw, can collect their prize money from any authorised lottery shop in the state without undergoing a verification process. However, for the people who have won an amount more than Rs 5,000, will have to visit the office of the Kerala State Lottery Department and undergo a verification procedure to avail their prize money.