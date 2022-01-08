Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya KR-531 results to be released at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

While the live results for Karunya KR-531 lottery will be released at 3 pm, the detailed results of the lottery can be accessed from 4 pm onwards.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce Karunya KR-531 lottery results at 3 pm today, 8 January. People can fire check their lottery results on Kerala Lottery Department's official website at www.keralalotteriesresults.in.

While the live results for Karunya KR-531 lottery will be released at 3 pm, the detailed results of the lottery can be accessed from 4 pm onwards.

The Kerala lottery will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Karunya KR-531 lottery results will also be out in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of Karunya KR-531 lottery draw will get Rs 80 lakh. The second winner will take home Rs 5 lakh and the third lucky winner of Karunya KR-531 will win Rs 1 lakh.

Karunya KR-531 lottery's fourth prize winner will receive Rs 5,000 and the fifth winner will take home Rs 2,000. Whereas, the sixth, seventh and eighth lucky winners will get Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be offered to a lucky Karunya KR-531 ticket holder.

Karunya KR-531 lottery: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of Kerala lottery - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net

On the homepage, search for Karunya KR-531 lottery link and click on it

A new page will be displayed on the screen with Karunya KR-531 lottery results

The winners of Karunya KR-531 lottery must check and match their ticket numbers properly with the lottery results released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winning ticket holders will then have to submit their tickets at the Kerala lottery Department Office.

The winning candidates must note that they need to provide valid identification proof for verification purposes and this will help them to claim the prize money easily without any confusion.

The Karunya KR-531 lottery verification process must be completed within 30 days of the declaration of results. In case anyone fails to do so within the stipulated deadline, the prize money cannot be claimed any further.

People who have bagged less than Rs 5,000 in the Karunya KR-531 lottery draw, can claim their prize money from a registered local lottery shop in Kerala. Lottery ticket holders who have won more than Rs 5,000 in the Karunya KR-531 lottery will have to go through the proper verification process at the Kerala lottery office to receive their prize money.