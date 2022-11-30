Kerala Lottery 2022: Fifty Fifty FF-26 result to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 1 crore

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-26 lottery draw at 3 pm today, 30 November. Ticket holders may check the lottery results by visiting the official website of the Kerala lottery department. The detailed results will be declared from 4 pm onwards on the website. The Fifty Fifty FF-26 lottery draw will happen at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. In order to make it convenient for the ticket holders, the Fifty Fifty FF-26 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winner of the first prize is entitled to get Rs 1 crore, while the second and third prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively.

It is to be noted that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery tax commission of 10 percent are applicable on the Fifty Fifty prize amount won.

What are the steps to check the Fifty Fifty FF-26 lottery results?

Step 1: Visit the Kerala lottery department’s official website at keralalotteryresults.net.

Step 2: Click on Fifty Fifty FF-26 lottery results link.

Step 3: The draw results will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Ticket holders are required to match their respective ticket numbers with the winning results.

Here’s how to claim the Fifty Fifty FF-26 prize money:

After the lottery draw results have been declared, FF 26 ticket holders should match their numbers with the ones released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winners of the Fifty Fifty FF-26 lottery draw will then be required to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days from the announcement of results. The Fifty Fifty winners must ensure that the winning tickets are not damaged. If the tickets are found to be damaged, then the prize money will not be claimed by the winner.

While visiting the lottery office to claim the prize, winners should carry a valid identification card along with passport-size photographs.

Those who have won a prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more in the FF 26 lottery will be required to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery office. Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 should receive a prize at any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

