Kerala lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 553 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh
The process of verification should be completed within a period of 30 days from the date of AK-553 result announcement. If the verification is not completed within the given time period, the Akshaya AK 553 prize money cannot be claimed by the ticket holder.
The State Lottery Department in Kerala will announce the result of the Akshaya AK 553 lottery today, 15 June. Individuals who have participated in the lottery draw can check the results by visiting the official website of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.
In order to make it easy for the lottery holders, the Akshaya AK 553 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The live result of the Akshaya AK 553 lottery will be announced at 3 pm while detailed results of the lottery draw will be available on the official web portal from 4 pm onwards.
The first prize winner of the Akshaya AK 553 lottery will get a prize money of Rs 70 lakh while the second and third prize winners will get an amount of Rs 5 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively.
The lottery draw for the Akshaya AK 553 lottery will take place in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.
Here’s how to check the Akshaya AK 553 lottery results:
Step 1: Go the official site of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.
Step 2: Click on the Akshaya AK 553 lottery results link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Once you click on the link, the AK- 553 lottery results will appear on your screen.
Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with the published results
What is the process to claim the Akshaya AK 553 prize money?
Winning lottery tickets are to be deposited at the Kerala Lottery Office by the ticket holders. Along with the lottery draw ticket, a valid identity proof also needs to be submitted at the office for identity verification. It is to be ensured that the ticket is not damaged in any way.
Individuals who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 will need to verify themselves at the lottery office in Kerala. While those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize money from any local lottery outlet in the state.
Winners will then have to submit their lottery tickets at the Kerala lottery office to claim the prize amount. While visiting the Kerala lottery office, winners will be required to carry with them valid ID proof including Voter Card or Aadhaar Card for identity verification.
Winners should note that when they are visiting the lottery office to collect the prize money, they should carry a valid identification card along with two passport-sized photographs for the purpose of verification
Winners need to note that while visiting the lottery office to collect the prize money, they will be required to carry a valid identification card along with passport-sized photographs for identity verification.