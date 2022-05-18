Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 549 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The live result of Akshaya AK 549 lottery will be announced at 3 pm and detailed results of the draw will be released on the official site from 4 pm onwards. The AK 549 lottery draw will be held at Thiruvananthapuram's Gorky Bhavan.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the result of the Akshaya AK 549 lottery today, 18 May. Those who have purchased a ticket can check the Akshaya AK 549 draw results by visiting the website -keralalotteryresult.net.

To make it easy for the ticket holders, the AK-549 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The live result of Akshaya AK 549 lottery will be announced at 3 pm while detailed results of the same will be released on the official site from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of AK-549 lottery will take home a prize amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize winners of the lottery draw will receive 5 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively. The lottery draw for Akshaya AK 549 will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

Here’s how to check the Akshaya AK 549 lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Search and click on Akshaya AK 549 lottery results link on the homepage

Step 3: When you click the link, the AK 549 lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with the published results

Check how to claim the Akshaya AK 549 prize money:

After matching their winning numbers with the published results, winning ticket holders are requested to submit their winning lottery tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. Along with the lottery ticket, valid identity proof is also required to be submitted at the office for the verification process.

The process should be completed within a month from the date of AK 549 result announcement. If the winner fails to complete the verification process within the mentioned deadline, the Akshaya AK 549 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

Those who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 must go through a verification process at the state lottery department’s office in Kerala. However, those who have won less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their Akshaya prize money from any lottery shop in the state.