Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK-548 lottery result to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The AK-548 lottery results can be checked by visiting the official website of the Kerala lottery department

The Kerala Lottery Department will release the results of the Akshaya AK-548 lottery draw at 3 pm today, 11 May. The AK-548 lottery results can be checked by visiting the official website of the Kerala lottery department. The detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards on the website.

The Akshaya AK-548 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. To make it convenient for the ticket holders, the Akshaya AK-548 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winner of the first prize will take home an amount of Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third prize winner will get an amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Winners need to know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent are applicable on the AK-548 prize amount won.

Follow these steps to check lottery results:

Step 1: Go to the Kerala lottery department’s official website

Step 2: Click on Akshaya AK-548 lottery results link

Step 3: The lottery draw results will then be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Ticket holders will then have to match their respective ticket numbers with the results announced.

Here’s how to claim the Akshaya AK-548 prize money:

After the lottery draw results are released, AK-548 ticket holders will need to match their numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winners of the Akshaya AK-548 lottery draw will then be required to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days from the announcement of the result. It is to be noted that the winning lottery tickets should be in good condition and not damaged. If the tickets are found to be damaged, then the winner cannot claim the prize money.

The winners will be required to carry a valid identification card along with passport-size photographs when they visit the lottery office to claim the prize.

Winners who have won a prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more in AK-548 lottery will have to go through a verification process at the lottery department’s office. Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize at any authorised lottery shop in the state.

