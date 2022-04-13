Kerala lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 544 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The detailed results of Akshaya AK 544 lottery will be available at 4 pm. The lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette for the convenience of ticket holders

The Akshaya AK 544 lottery results will be announced at 3 pm today, 13 April by the Kerala Lottery Department. The lottery department's official website - keralalotteryresult.net - will release the results for the draw.

The detailed results of Akshaya AK 544 lottery will be available at 4 pm. The lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette for the convenience of ticket holders. The Akshaya AK 544 lottery draw will be held near Bakery Junction at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

A glance at the lottery department's enticing cash prizes:

The first prize winner of the Akshaya AK 544 will receive Rs 70 lakh while the second prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh. The third-place winner will receive Rs 1 lakh.

The fourth, fifth, and sixth prize winners of the lottery will receive Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000, respectively. The seventh and eighth place winners will receive Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively. In addition, the lottery department is offering a lucky consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

How to claim the Prize money? Get instructions here:

One must verify and confirm his/her ticket number with that of the winning numbers after the result is published in the Kerala Government Gazette or made available on the lottery department's website. Winning tickets shall then be submitted to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. Ensure that the winning tickets are in good condition and free of damage.

When visiting the lottery office to receive their prize money, winners must carry a valid identification card as well as passport-sized pictures for identity verification.

Those who win a prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the Akshaya AK 544 draw will have to go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office, while those who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize at any local authorised lottery store in the state.