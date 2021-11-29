Kerala Lottery 2021: Win Win W-644 results to be declared today at 3 pm; first prize Rs 75 lakh

People who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop, while, those who win more than Rs 5,000 will have to approach the lottery office

The Kerala Lottery Department is all set to release the Win Win W-644 lottery results today, 29 November. The Win Win results will be announced at 3 pm so interested people can check the Kerala lottery results on the official website at keralalotteries.com.

The Win Win W-644 draw will take place in Kerala’s capital city Thiruvananthapuram at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction. The winner of the first prize will take home Rs 75 lakh, while for second prize, the winner will receive Rs 5 lakh. Similarly, for the third prize, the winner will get Rs 1 lakh. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000, as per news reports, for certain lucky winners.

The Win Win W-644 draw will be conducted under the direction and supervision of professional judges. Once the Win Win W-644 results are declared, the ticket holders should verify the winning numbers with the results published in Kerala Government Gazette. As per news reports, a single ticket of the Win Win W-644 costs Rs 30.

Here’s how to claim the winning amount:

Participants who win any amount in the Win Win W-644 lottery need to surrender their winning tickets within 30 days. Also, the process of document verification by prize winners must be finished within 30 days of the Win Win W-644 result declaration. If any participant fails to do so, then the winning prize money cannot be claimed.

Winners who get an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. While, people who win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will have to take part in a verification process at the lottery office. To claim the winning amount, people will have to submit valid identity proof, along with their winning lottery ticket.

The Kerala State Lottery Department was founded by the Kerala government in 1967. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries.

