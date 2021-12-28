Kerala lottery 2021: Sthree Sakthi SS-293 results to be out at 3 pm today; first prize Rs 75 lakh

The SS-293 winners must check their ticket numbers with the lottery results declared in the Kerala Government Gazette

The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-293 lottery today, 28 December at 3 pm. Kerala Lottery-result can be viewed on the official website of Kerala lottery www.keralalotteriesresults.in.

Live results for Sthree Sakthi SS-293 lottery will be declared at 3 pm and detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards. The SS-293 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-293 lottery draw will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second winner will take home Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will win Rs 5,000, as per reports. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to some lucky Sthree Sakhti SS-293 ticket holders.

The fourth prize winner will receive Rs 2,000, the fifth winner would get Rs 1000, sixth winner will win Rs 500 and the seventh prize winner will get Rs 200. The eight winner would also get an amount of Rs 100.

The fourth prize winner of the SS-293 will get a prize amount of Rs 2,000, while the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will take home Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, respectively.

Here’s how to check the lottery result:

The SS-293 winners must check and match their ticket numbers with the lottery results declared in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Sthree Sakthi SS-293 winning ticket holders will have to surrender their tickets at the Kerala lottery Department Office. A valid identification proof also needs to be provided for verification purposes so that they can claim the prize money.

The SS-293 verification process should be completed within 30 days of result declaration, failing which, the prize money cannot be claimed.

Those who have won less than Rs 5,000 in the Sthree Sakthi SS-293 lottery draw may claim their prize money from any local lottery shop in Kerala. People who have won more than Rs 5,000 in the SS-293 lottery draw need to go through the verification process at the Kerala lottery office.

Established in 1967, Kerala Lottery Department was India’s first lottery department. The first ticket of Kerala lottery was priced at Rs 1, as per Money Control. The prize money for the first lottery was Rs 50,000.