Kerala lottery 2021: Sthree Sakthi SS-289 draw today at 3 pm; first prize Rs 75 lakh

The state lottery department in Kerala will be holding the lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-289 today, 30 November. It will take place at 3.00 pm in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction. The lucky draw will be conducted under the direction and supervision of independent judges.

Those interested can check the live updates of the Sthree Sakthi SS-289 lottery from 3.00 pm onwards by visiting the official website keralalotteryresult.net. While the complete list of winners will be declared by 4.00 pm on the same page.

Winner of the first prize will get Rs 75 lakh. For the second prize, the prize money is Rs 10 lakh. And, third prize-winning ticket number holders will get Rs 5,000. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 and the winning list goes up to the eighth position.

People can buy a ticket for Sthree Sakthi SS-289 lucky draw for Rs 40 from any lottery shop in the state.

Check how to claim the Kerala lottery prize money:

After the announcement of the Sthree Sakthi SS-289 draw, participants are advised to check their ticket numbers with the one released on the website. Now, if you are among the lucky ones then visit to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. Lottery winners need to carry the tickets and identification proof to claim the prize. Also, the verification process should be completed within 30 days since the declaration of the winners.

Those winning an amount less than Rs 5,000 can avail their prize money from any lottery shop in the state. While those winning an amount above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before a government lottery office or a bank with their original identification proofs for the claim.

