Kerala Lottery 2021: Sthree Sakthi SS-288 results out at 3 pm today; first prize Rs 75 lakh

The results of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi lottery SS-288 will be declared at 3 pm today, 23 November, by the Kerala state Lottery Department. The results will be available at the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

Steps to check Sthree Sakthi lottery SS-288 lottery results:

― Visit the official website at keralalotteryresult.net

― Click on the link for the Sthree Sakthi lottery SS-288 result given on the page

― The winning numbers of the SS-288 lottery will appear on your screen

The first prize of the Sthree Sakthi lottery SS-288 is Rs 75 lakh. The winner of the second prize will carry home an amount of Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh as prize money.

Apart from that, a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will be given to certain lucky winners. The Sthree Sakthi lottery also has fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prizes. The winning amount of the prizes are Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively.

The draw will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction. Each ticket of the draw costs Rs 30.

To claim the prize money, lottery winners first need to verify their ticket numbers against the Sthree Sakthi SS-288 results that would be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners then need to surrender their winning ticket to the lottery department, along with a valid identity proof, in order to claim the prize money.

The process of verification and surrender of the winning ticket needs to be completed within 30 days from the date of result declaration. If the process is not finished within the stipulated deadline, the prize money cannot be claimed by the winners.

The Kerala state lottery department was formed in 1967 and rolled out its first ticket the same year on 1 November. The first lottery draw by the department took place on 26 January next year. Now, the department conducts seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries.

