Kerala lottery 2021: Shree Sakthi SS-292 lottery results declared; check winning numbers here

The first prize winner of the Shree Sakthi SS-292 will take home an amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prize winner of the SS-292 lottery will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000, respectively, as the winning amount.

The State Lottery Department in Kerala has declared the results of the Shree Sakthi SS-292 today, 21 December. People who bought the lottery tickets can check the winning numbers by visiting the official website - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will give Rs 2,000 to the fourth prize winner of Shree Sakthi SS-292 lottery. The fifth prize winner of the SS-292 will get Rs 1,000 as prize money while Rs 500 is fixed for the sixth prize winner. The seventh and eighth prize winners will be rewarded with Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively.

The Shree Sakthi SS-292 also has a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to certain ticket holders only.

Shree Sakthi SS-292: Check the winning numbers here-

1st prize (Rs 75 lakh): SS 650556

2nd prize (Rs 10 lakh): SR 526481

3rd prize ( Rs 5,000): 2650 2667 2863 3217 3473 4118 4210 4713 5697 6152 6534 6792 7018 7153 9624 9780 9827 9890

The Sthree Sakthi SS-292 lottery ticket holders are advised to check winning ticket numbers that will be published in the state Government Gazette. After confirming the Shree Sakthi SS-292 lottery ticket numbers, those who won the prize money need to visit the lottery department office and surrender their winning tickets in order to claim the prize money. People visiting the office of the lottery department should remember that they have to provide a valid identity proof in order to claim their prize money.

It is to be noted that the entire process of document verification should be done within 30 days post the Sthree Sakthi SS-292 result declaration.

People who have gained less than Rs 5,000 in the Sthree Sakthi SS-292 lottery draw can claim their prize from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Individuals who have over Rs 5,000 in the SS-292 lottery draw should surrender their winning ticket before a government bank or lottery office, with a valid identity proof, to claim the prize money.

