Kerala lottery 2021: Results for Karunya KR-528 out today at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The much-awaited lottery draw will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan by the State lottery Department.

The results of the Karunya KR-528 lottery will be announced today, 18 December at 3 pm by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Ticket holders can check the lottery results for Karunya KR-528 at the official website of the Kerala lottery Department - https://www.keralalotteriesresults.in/.

The much-awaited lottery draw will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan by the State lottery Department. Live results for the Karunya KR-528 lottery will be released at 3 pm and detailed results will be available on the official website from 4 pm onwards.

The results for the Karunya KR-528 lottery will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the lottery will take home Rs 80 lakh. The second winner of the Karunya KR-528 lottery will get a prize of Rs 5 lakh and the third winner will receive Rs 1 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will be given to certain KR-528 lottery numbers.

As per Times of India, the price of a single lottery ticket is Rs 30.

Ticket holders need to check and verify the result of the Karunya KR-528 lottery in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website, once it is announced. The winning ticket holders will have to surrender their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram. Winners also need to take their valid photo identification proof to the office for verification.

Process of verification needs to be completed within 30 days of result declaration, failing which, prize money for Karunya KR-528 lottery cannot be claimed.

Winners who have won more than 5,000 have to go through the verification process. Those who win Rs 5,000 or less may claim their prize money at any local lottery shop in Kerala.

Established in the year 1967, the Kerala State Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries along with six bumper lotteries — the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Thiruvonam Bumper, Vishu Bumper and Pooja Bumper.