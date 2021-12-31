Kerala lottery 2021: Nirmal NR-257 results to be out at 3 pm today; first prize is Rs 70 lakh

The winner of the second prize will take home Rs 10 lakh. The third prize of the Nirmal NR-257 lottery is Rs 1 lakh.

Results of the Nirmal NR-257 lottery will be announced at 3 pm today, 31 December, by the Kerala State Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery result can be viewed by the ticket holders on the official website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net .

The Nirmal NR-257 detailed results can be checked on the website from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize for the Nirmal NR-257 lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The winner of the second prize will take home Rs 10 lakh. The third prize of the Nirmal NR-257 lottery is Rs 1 lakh.

Similarly, the fourth and fifth prize winners of Nirmal NR-257 will get Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The Nirmal NR-257 lottery also has a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The lottery draw for Nirmal NR-257 will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram of Kerala. The authorities will also publish the result of Nirmal NR-257 in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Nirmal NR-257 lottery: Steps to check result

Visit Kerala Lottery’s official website - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net

On the homepage, search for 'Kerala Lottery Result 31.12.2021 Nirmal NR-257' link and click on it

A new page will be displayed on the screen with the Nirmal NR-257 lottery result

Check Nirmal NR-257 lottery’s result and claim the prize money

Following the announcement of the Nirmal NR-257 result, winning candidates can claim their prize money after verifying their ticket numbers that will be published by the authorities in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Next, the winners of the Nirmal NR-257 lottery are advised to submit their tickets to Kerala Lottery Department’s office. Winners should carry valid identity proof such as an Aadhaar card or voter ID while visiting the office. It is to be noted that without valid ID proof, people cannot claim their prize money.

People who win prize money of Rs 5,000 in Nirmal NR-257 can claim their prize from any registered lottery shop across the state.

Lottery holders who win an amount over Rs 5,000 will have to go through the complete verification process to claim their Nirmal NR-257 prize.