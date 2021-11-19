Kerala lottery 2021: Nirmal NR-251 results declared; check winning numbers here

Nirmal NR-251 draw was conducted under the administration of two qualified independent judges who will overview it. Also, the price of a single lottery ticket is Rs 30

Kerala Lottery 2021: The Kerala lottery department has announced the results of the Nirmal NR-251 lottery today, 19 November. Those interested in finding out the winning numbers can check the official website at www.keralalotteryresult.net.

For the first prize of the Nirmal NR-251 lottery, the lucky winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while for the second prize, the amount is worth Rs 10 lakh and for the third prize, the winner will receive Rs 1 lakh. Meanwhile, there is a consolation prize of Rs 8000 as well for certain lucky ticket numbers.

Winning Nirmal NR-251 numbers:

1st prize (Rs 70 lakh): NT 157229

2nd prize (Rs 10 lakh): NU 273628

3rd prize (Rs 1 lakh): NN 716222 NO 823624 NP 218465 NZ 575839 NR 748475 NS 613574 NT 777006 NU 507563 NV 806233 NW 291605 NX 639759 NY 827467

According to the Times of India report, the lucky draw for Nirmal NR-251 took place at 3:00 pm while the full results were available from 4:00 pm onwards on the official website. For the unversed, the draw was held near Thiruvananthapuram's Bakery Junction at Gorky Bhavan.

Moreover, the Nirmal NR-251 draw was conducted under the administration of two qualified independent judges who will overview it. Also, the price of a single lottery is Rs 30.

Check how to claim the cash prize:

People who have won the Nirmal NR-251 lottery are requested to confirm the winning number with the Kerala lottery results that will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette

After checking and finding the ticket number in the Kerala gazette, the lucky winners are requested to report to claim the prize at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. Along with the tickets, the winners should bring along identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Also, a verification process should be completed within 30 days following the announcement of the results.

People who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 should claim their prize money from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala. Those winning an amount above Rs 5,000 are directed to submit their winning tickets before a bank or any government lottery office.

However, along with the lottery ticket, the winner must bring along identification proofs for the claim.