Kerala Lottery 2021: Nirmal NR-250 results to be out at 3 pm today; first prize at Rs 70 lakh

The results of the Nirmal NR-250 lottery will be announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 12 November. Once released, the winning numbers can be viewed at the official website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ and http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

Steps to view Nirmal NR-250 lottery results:

― Visit the official website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

― Click on the link for the Nirmal NR-250 results that is available on the page

― The Nirmal NR-250 winning lottery numbers will be visible on your screen

The first prize of the Nirmal NR-250 lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prizes are set at Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. Consolation prizes of Rs 8,000 are in the fray as well. The lottery also consists of fourth and fifth position prizes amounting to Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 apart from sixth and seventh place prizes of Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

The lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery tickets are priced at Rs 30 apiece.

The prize winners have to verify the numbers of their tickets with the lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After checking their numbers, the prize winners have to claim their money within 30 days of the result declaration and surrender their tickets to the lottery department.

To claim the prize money, winners need to carry valid identity proof, along with their winning lottery ticket to the lottery department office in Thiruvananthapuram.

The state of Kerala set up the first lottery department in the country in 1967, releasing its first lottery ticket the same year on 1 November. The ticket, which cost Re 1, carried an amount of Rs 50,000 as the first prize. The first lottery draw in the state took place on 26 January, 1968.

The lottery department in the state now rolls out seven weekly lotteries as well as six bumper lotteries.