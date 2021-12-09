Kerala Lottery 2021: Karunya Plus KN-398 draw to be held today at 3 pm; first prize Rs 80 lakh

After the announcement of the results, the winners need to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette

The Kerala state lottery department will declare the draw results of Karunya Plus KN-398 lottery today, 9 December. The Kerala lottery result will be announced at 3:00 pm on the official website at www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Those who are interested can check the lottery results on the official website. Also, the detailed results of Karunya Plus KN-398 lottery draw will be out on the website from 4 pm onwards. The results of KN-398 Plus will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

As for the Karunya Plus KN-398 prize amount, the first prize winner will take home Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will receive Rs 10 lakh, similarly, the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. Moreover, the Kerala Lottery department will also distribute Rs 8,000 as a consolation prize to a few lucky winners. Meanwhile, the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will take home Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the Karunya Plus KN-398 lottery result:

Step 1: Go to the official website www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Search and click on 'Kerala Lottery Result 9.12.2021 Karunya Plus KN-398' lottery link

Step 3: As a new page opens, it will display the Karunya Plus KN-398 lottery results on the screen.

After the announcement of the Karunya Plus KN-398 lottery draw, the winners need to verify their winning KN-398 lottery numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Then the winners need to visit the office of the Kerala lottery department. They must carry a valid identity proof with them. The winners have to surrender the winning Karunya Plus KN-398 tickets within 30 days from the declaration of the draw.

Those winning an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the Karunya Plus KN-398 lottery, need no verification and they can claim the prize amount from any lottery shop in the state. While those winning a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 in the KN-398 lottery, need to surrender their winning tickets at the lottery department office or bank. They also have to submit a valid identity proof, to claim the amount.