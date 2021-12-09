Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Karunya Plus KN-398 results declared, check winning numbers; first prize Rs 80 lakh

The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000

The Kerala state lottery department has declared the results of Karunya Plus KN-398 lottery for today, 9 December. The Kerala lottery result was announced at 3:00 pm on the official website at www.keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of Karunya Plus KN-398 lottery draw will be out on the website from 4 pm onwards. The results of KN-398 Plus will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner is PB 643922 and will take home Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner is PB 295896 and will get Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winners are PA 102621 PB 244064 PC 184209 PD 516419 PE 480171 PF 843380 PG 221588 PH 369210 PJ 345495 PK 621949 PL 171234 PM 370444 and will get Rs 1 lakh.

The winners of the consolation prize are PA 643922 PC 643922 PD 643922 PE 643922 PF 643922 PG 643922 PH 643922 PJ 643922 PK 643922 PL 643922 PM 643922 and will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth prize winners are 0066 0106 0292 1341 1427 1605 2186 3572 3577 3597 4422 5363 6502 7879 8409 8925 9525 9745 and will get Rs 5000.

The fifth prize winners 0520 1065 1451 2098 2114 2156 2418 2926 3015 3269 3622 4480 4534 5271 5384 5410 5757 5950 6031 7416 7647 7701 7764 7995 8181 8410 8484 8947 9192 9235 9365 9890 9940 9949 and will get Rs 1000.

The sixth prize winners are 0057 0516 0591 0698 0725 0786 0896 1131 1369 1499 1819 1900 1962 2079 2190 2206 2264 2639 2838 2984 3114 3119 3143 3187 3260 3357 3666 3683 3693 3771 3946 4203 4380 4383 4473 4541 4640 4703 4735 4880 4909 5014 5107 5167 5336 5353 5367 5461 5581 6177 6593 6674 6722 7092 7597 7757 7791 7890 7935 7936 7986 8103 8219 8282 8360 8640 8755 8757 8927 9102 9376 9408 9545 9558 9598 9689 9719 9834 9911 9988 and will get Rs 500.

The seventh prize winners are 0005 0087 0286 0341 0390 0457 0529 0546 0570 0953 1019 1081 1139 1179 1209 1243 1276 1292 1498 1820 1909 1987 2036 2115 2336 2363 2497 2567 2665 2756 2833 2863 3002 3071 3077 3174 3265 3351 3356 3395 3421 3456 3475 3633 3706 3872 4014 4087 4131 4272 4323 4434 4544 4635 4790 4931 4973 5017 5063 5322 5343 5404 5550 5649 5701 5888 5906 5969 6041 6082 6163 6187 6200 6376 6447 6463 6492 6568 6585 6588 6664 6765 7094 7270 7292 7348 7355 7419 7427 7453 7709 7807 7869 7876 7904 7918 7943 8084 8123 8285 8630 8662 8721 8728 8772 8806 8950 8954 8968 8983 9033 9050 9063 9065 9074 9104 9243 9333 9436 9450 9535 9549 9676 9744 9842 9871 and will get Rs 100 .

Steps to check the Karunya Plus KN-398 lottery result:

Step 1: Go to the official website www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Search and click on 'Kerala Lottery Result 9.12.2021 Karunya Plus KN-398' lottery link

Step 3: As a new page opens, it will display the Karunya Plus KN-398 lottery results on the screen.

After the announcement of the Karunya Plus KN-398 lottery draw, the winners need to verify their winning KN-398 lottery numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Then the winners need to visit the office of the Kerala lottery department. They must carry a valid identity proof with them. The winners have to surrender the winning Karunya Plus KN-398 tickets within 30 days from the declaration of the draw.

Those winning an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the Karunya Plus KN-398 lottery, need no verification and they can claim the prize amount from any lottery shop in the state. While those winning a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 in the KN-398 lottery, need to surrender their winning tickets at the lottery department office or bank. They also have to submit a valid identity proof, to claim the amount.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.