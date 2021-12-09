India

Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Karunya Plus KN-398 results declared, check winning numbers; first prize Rs 80 lakh

The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000

FP Trending December 09, 2021 13:34:09 IST
Representational image. PTI

The Kerala state lottery department has declared the results of Karunya Plus KN-398 lottery for today, 9 December. The Kerala lottery result was announced at 3:00 pm on the official website at www.keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of Karunya Plus KN-398 lottery draw will be out on the website from 4 pm onwards. The results of KN-398 Plus will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner is PB 643922 and will take home Rs 80 lakh.  The second prize winner is PB 295896 and will get Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winners are PA 102621 PB 244064 PC 184209 PD 516419 PE 480171 PF 843380 PG 221588 PH 369210 PJ 345495 PK 621949 PL 171234 PM 370444 and will get Rs 1 lakh.

The winners of the consolation prize are PA 643922 PC 643922 PD 643922 PE 643922 PF 643922 PG 643922 PH 643922 PJ 643922 PK 643922 PL 643922 PM 643922 and will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth prize winners are 0066  0106  0292  1341  1427  1605  2186  3572  3577  3597  4422  5363  6502  7879  8409  8925  9525  9745 and will get Rs 5000.

The fifth prize winners 0520  1065  1451  2098  2114  2156  2418  2926  3015  3269  3622  4480  4534  5271  5384  5410  5757  5950  6031  7416  7647  7701  7764  7995  8181  8410 8484 8947 9192 9235 9365 9890 9940 9949 and will get Rs 1000.

The sixth prize winners are 0057  0516  0591  0698  0725  0786  0896  1131  1369  1499  1819  1900  1962  2079  2190  2206  2264  2639  2838  2984  3114  3119  3143  3187  3260  3357  3666  3683  3693  3771  3946  4203  4380  4383  4473  4541  4640  4703  4735  4880  4909  5014  5107  5167  5336  5353  5367  5461  5581  6177  6593  6674  6722  7092  7597  7757  7791  7890  7935  7936  7986  8103  8219  8282  8360  8640  8755  8757  8927  9102  9376  9408  9545  9558  9598  9689  9719  9834  9911  9988 and will get Rs 500.

The seventh prize winners are 0005  0087  0286  0341  0390  0457  0529  0546  0570  0953  1019  1081  1139  1179  1209  1243  1276  1292  1498  1820  1909  1987  2036  2115  2336  2363  2497  2567  2665  2756  2833  2863  3002  3071  3077  3174  3265  3351  3356  3395  3421  3456  3475  3633  3706  3872  4014  4087  4131  4272  4323  4434  4544  4635  4790  4931  4973  5017  5063  5322  5343  5404  5550  5649  5701  5888  5906  5969  6041  6082  6163  6187  6200  6376  6447  6463  6492  6568  6585  6588  6664  6765  7094  7270  7292  7348  7355  7419  7427  7453  7709  7807  7869  7876  7904  7918  7943  8084  8123  8285  8630  8662  8721  8728  8772  8806  8950  8954  8968  8983  9033  9050  9063  9065  9074  9104  9243  9333  9436  9450  9535  9549  9676  9744  9842  9871 and will get Rs 100 .

Steps to check the Karunya Plus KN-398 lottery result:

Step 1: Go to the official website www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Search and click on 'Kerala Lottery Result 9.12.2021 Karunya Plus KN-398' lottery link

Step 3: As a new page opens, it will display the Karunya Plus KN-398 lottery results on the screen.

After the announcement of the Karunya Plus KN-398 lottery draw, the winners need to verify their winning KN-398 lottery numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Then the winners need to visit the office of the Kerala lottery department. They must carry a valid identity proof with them. The winners have to surrender the winning Karunya Plus KN-398 tickets within 30 days from the declaration of the draw.

Those winning an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the Karunya Plus KN-398 lottery, need no verification and they can claim the prize amount from any lottery shop in the state. While those winning a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 in the KN-398 lottery, need to surrender their winning tickets at the lottery department office or bank. They also have to submit a valid identity proof, to claim the amount.

Updated Date: December 09, 2021 16:26:59 IST

