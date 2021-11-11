Kerala Lottery 2021: Karunya Plus KN-394 results out; check winning numbers here

The lottery draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Thiruvananthapuram's Bakery Junction. A single lottery ticket is priced at Rs 30, as per reports.

The Kerala lottery department has put out the results of the Karunya Plus KN-394 lottery today, 11 November. Interested people can see the results at the official website at https://www.keralalotteriesresults.in. The winner of the grand prize of Rs 80 lakh was lottery ticket number PA 518884.

The results of the KN-394 lottery were declared at 3 pm, with the winners being advised to match the winning numbers with the official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize was Rs 80 lakh, followed by second and third prizes of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. Consolation prizes of Rs 8,000, as well as other prizes amounting to Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, were also in the fray.

Winning numbers:

1st prize (Rs 80 lakh) - PA 518884

2nd prize (Rs 10 lakh) - PC 648099

3rd prize (Rs 1 lakh)- PA 245324, PB 445075, PC 297130, PD 823120, PH 663921, PJ 135398, PK 265684, PL 510508, PM 781944, PE 871580, PF 525022, PG 547628,

How to claim KN-394 lottery prize money:

Lottery winners have to surrender their tickets within 30 days to the lottery department. The winners must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram for the same. To claim the prize money, winners need to carry their registered ticket and valid identity proof.

To ensure that they receive the prize money, winner must be able surrender their tickets and complete the verification process within 30 days from the result declaration.

For winners who have won less than Rs 5,000, the prize money can be claimed by visiting any lottery shop in the state. For winners of over Rs 5,000, the prize money needs to be claimed from a bank or government lottery office by providing a valid identity proof and the winning ticket.