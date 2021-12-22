Kerala lottery 2021: Akshaya AK-529 lottery result to be out at 3 pm today; first prize Rs 70 lakh

After checking the results, the winners of Akshaya AK-529 lottery will have to surrender their lottery ticket along with their proof of identification at the Kerala Lottery Office

The results of the Akshaya AK-529 lottery will be declared at 3 pm today, 22 December, by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The Kerala lottery result can be checked at the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-529 lottery will get an amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will take home Rs 5 lakh while the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh, as per MoneyControl.

The fourth prize of Akshaya AK-529 is Rs 5,000 whereas, the fifth prize winner will take home Rs 2,000. The Akshaya AK-529 lottery also has a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The draw for Akshaya AK-529 lottery will be held in Thiruvananthapuram's Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

For the convenience of the people, the results of the Akshaya AK-529 lottery will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winning ticket holders are requested to check and verify their lottery numbers with the results declared in the Government Gazette.

After checking the results, the winners of Akshaya AK-529 lottery will have to surrender their lottery ticket along with their proof of identification at the Kerala Lottery Office located in Thiruvananthapuram.

It is to be noted that the document verification process should be done within 30 days of result declaration. If the process is not completed within the time limit for any reason, the prize money of Akshaya AK-529 lottery cannot be claimed.

People who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the AK-529 draw can claim their prize money from any lottery shop present in Kerala and do have to go through the verification process.

However, those who win an amount over Rs 5,000 in the Akshaya AK-529 draw will have to go through the complete verification process at the lottery office or government bank to claim the prize money. A valid identity proof is supposed to be carried by the lottery winners so that they can undergo the verification process.

