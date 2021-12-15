Kerala lottery 2021: Akshaya AK-528 results out; check winning numbers here

The first prize of the Akshaya AK-528 lottery draw is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner of the AK-528 lottery draw will get Rs 5 lakh while the third prize of the Akshaya AK-528 is an amount of Rs 1 lakh

The results of the Akshaya AK-528 lottery have been announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 15 December. The results of the AK-528 lottery draw can be viewed at the official website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

The first prize of the Akshaya AK-528 lottery draw is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner of the AK-528 lottery draw will get Rs 5 lakh while third prize of the Akshaya AK-528 is an amount of Rs 1 lakh. A consolation prize amounting to Rs 8,000 will also be given to certain winners of the lottery draw.

An amount of get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 will be awarded to the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners, respectively.

Steps to check Akshaya AK-528 lottery results:

Visit the official website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Click on the link for the AK-528 results that is given on the page

The Akshaya AK-528 lottery results will appear on your screen

Winning numbers of the AK-528 lottery draw:

1st prize (Rs 70 lakh): AW 848428

2nd prize (Rs 5 lakh): AP 545542

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh): AN 850711 AU 845570 AV 208882 AW 505657 AX 256699 AY 883967 AO 275870 AR 527407 AS 490981 AT 281493 AP 583113 AZ 360220

Winners of the Akshaya AK-528 lottery need to verify their winning lottery numbers with the AK-528 results that will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After rechecking their numbers, the winners are supposed to surrender their winning tickets at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram, along with a valid identity proof, to claim the Akshaya AK-528 prize. The process needs to be done within 30 days of the AK-528 lottery results being out or winners will not be able to claim the Akshaya AK-528 prize money.

People who have won an amount of over Rs 5,000 in the AK-528 draw need to surrender their lottery ticket, along with a valid id proof to the Kerala lottery office or a government bank to claim their prize money. People who have been awarded an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the Akshaya AK-528 lottery need not undergo the verification process and can simply claim their prize from any lottery shop in the state.

