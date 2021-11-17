Kerala Lottery 2021: Akshaya AK-524 results out at 3 pm today; first prize at Rs 70 lakh

The draw will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, under the supervision of two independent judges. The results of the lottery will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The results of the Akshaya AK-524 lottery will be released by the Kerala State Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 17 November. The results can be viewed at the official website of the lottery department at http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

The first prize of the Akshaya AK-524 lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is at Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize is valued at Rs 1 lakh, according to news reports. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to certain lucky tickets.

The draw will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, under the supervision of two independent judges. The results of the lottery will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Winners need to verify the number of their winning lottery tickets against the results published in the Gazette. To claim the monetary prize, winners have to report to the state lottery department’s office in Thiruvananthapuram and surrender their winning tickets.

The process of verification by the lottery department authorities must be completed within 30 days from the declaration of the lottery results. Winners also need to carry their winning ticket, along with valid identity proof to the department for the process of verification. No prize money will be awarded if the process remains incomplete even after one month from the date of the declaration of the results.

For winners who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000, the prize money can be collected from any lottery shop in Kerala. Those who win an amount greater than Rs 5,000 in the lottery need to go to submit their tickets to the bank or lottery office, along with identity proof, to claim the prize money.

The Kerala State Lottery Department organises seven weekly lotteries, apart from six bumper lotteries. The weekly lotteries by the department are the WinWin, Karunya, Nirmal, Karunya Plus, Pournami, Akshaya and Shtreesakthi lotteries. The bumper lotteries held in the state include the Pooja Bumper, Summer Bumper, Vishu Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Thiruvonam Bumper and Christmas New Year Bumper.