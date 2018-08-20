Kerala floods: Telangana deputy CM Mohammad Mahmood Ali donates a month's salary to flood victims

Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali has decided to donate his one-month salary to flood-hit Kerala state.

As a gesture of support, Telangana Home Minister, Nayani Narshimha Reddy also handed over a cheque of Rs 25 crore to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday.

Apart from this, the Telangana administration has also airlifted 50 R.O machines worth Rs 2.5 crore to Kerala from Begumpet to facilitate drinking water.

The aid was announced by the Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday.

Various states across the nation have come forward to help rain-battered Kerala in its hour of need.

While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered an aid of Rs 15 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Relief Fund, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu have offered a contribution of Rs 10 crore each.

The states of Jharkhand and Odisha also announced a financial help of Rs 5 crore. Patnaik on Sunday announced an additional financial assistance of Rs. 5 crores for the massive flooding in Kerala from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). Patnaik has also ordered 500 metric ton of polythene sheets worth about Rs. 8 crores for the southern state.

The calamity has also grabbed global attention. Even the United Arab Emirates (UAE) took note of the issue and formed a committee to provide relief to the affected people.

Kerala has been facing the worst flooding in a century. Kerala Chief Minister confirmed on Saturday that the death toll due to the floods has increased to 357. He added that the state has suffered a loss of Rs 19,512 crore due to the deluge.